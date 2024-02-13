Kyrie Irving addressed Luka Doncic's impressive 2023-24 performance for the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks have won five games in a row and are playing a quality brand of basketball. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are playing especially well at the moment, and Dallas fans are dreaming of a deep playoff run. Doncic is making a legitimate MVP case for himself, and Irving commented on Doncic's scoring ability after Monday's 112-104 victory over the Washington Wizards.

“Great scorers, great players, they are going to do what they do man,” Irving said. “You gotta be able to adjust and not be so emotional about the shots that they take. There's gonna be good ones, there's gonna be great ones. There is going to be some that look tough. But we see him work on it at practice all the time… So when it does work in a game we're not surprised.

“We just want to continue to feed him confidence. He's going to continue to feed us confidence. That's my job as one of the young OGs on this team is continue to steady the ship, stay poised and not allow any possessions to dictate the rest of the game for us.”

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic leading Mavericks

Doncic, despite suffering an injury scare on Monday, finished with a triple-double. He ultimately recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists. Irving added 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the win.

Irving has played with superstars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant during his time in the NBA. He knows when he sees greatness, and so far with Dallas Kyrie has had nothing but positive things to say about Doncic.

Another element of Luka's game that cannot be ignored is his toughness. Despite battling a broken nose and a chin injury which led to stitches, Doncic returned after briefly exiting Monday's game and led Dallas to the win. Head coach Jason Kidd addressed Doncic's toughness after the victory.

“He's not soft,” Kidd said. “That's for sure. He's one of the toughest kids that I've had the opportunity to coach. And he's not scared of a fight. You look at his toughness, he's playing with a broken nose. Never complains. Loves the competition and found a way after getting stitches to help the team win tonight.”

Mavs looking to keep their winning streak alive before All-Star break

Dallas has one more game on the schedule before the NBA All-Star break. The Mavs will host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Although San Antonio has struggled, it's always exciting when these two Texas-based squads go head-to-head. Additionally, Victor Wembanyama is capable of leading the Spurs to an upset on any given night.

Nevertheless, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Mavericks will head into the game with confidence given their recent impressive performance. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.