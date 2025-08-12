Nebraska football is making its case it belongs at the top of the Big Ten Conference this season. The Cornhuskers are breaking in a new punter as they prepare to take on the 2025 campaign. Archie Wilson traveled thousands of miles to play with the Cornhuskers, from Australia.

Wilson broke down in tears in front of the media on Tuesday. He got emotional when being asked about his family.

“I love them a lot. I have two little brothers and a mum and dad,” Wilson said through tears, per Hail Varsity. “That's the tough part about being here. I love them a lot and I miss them. They know this is what is best for me. I can still talk to them plenty over the phone.”

There is some good news though for the young punter. Wilson said his family is coming to visit him soon, and watch the first few Nebraska football games this season.

The young punter is getting rave reviews from his head coach, Matt Rhule.

“We’re gonna go to Arrowhead Stadium and play at eight o’clock at night with a kicker who can kick with both feet and kick all the kicks,” Rhule said, per Corn Nation.

Nebraska opens their 2025 season with a game against Cincinnati on August 28.

Nebraska football expects big things from Matt Rhule this season

Rhule is hoping his young punter can help his Cornhuskers team. Nebraska football is trying to build momentum after winning a bowl game to end the 2024 season. The Cornhuskers went to a bowl last year for the first time in almost a decade.

Rhule is in his third season coaching at Nebraska. During his other college stops, the head coach saw a season with at least 10 wins in his third year. That occurred at Temple, and Baylor. Nebraska football fans hope another successful campaign like that is in store for this year.

Nebraska has a talented young quarterback returning in Dylan Raiola. Raiola finished his freshman season in 2024 throwing for 2,819 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions.

The Cornhuskers finished their 2024 season with seven victories, including a bowl win over Boston College.

More NCAA Football News
image thumbnail
Why Oklahoma football will finish worse than its first AP Top 25 Poll rankingBryan Logan ·
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field.
Deion Sanders’ confident take on Colorado’s QB situationBenedetto Vitale ·
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Oregon State 34-18.
Stanford football names Oregon State transfer starting QBJordan Llanes ·
Head coach Brent Venables runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma football lands elite EDGE over rival TexasBenjamin Adducchio ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore smiles at players as he watches the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Sherrone Moore reveals timetable for naming Michigan football’s starting QBJaren Kawada ·
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala.
Tigers QB coach shares eye-opening take on Jackson Arnold’s mobilityJake Faigus ·