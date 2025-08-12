Nebraska football is making its case it belongs at the top of the Big Ten Conference this season. The Cornhuskers are breaking in a new punter as they prepare to take on the 2025 campaign. Archie Wilson traveled thousands of miles to play with the Cornhuskers, from Australia.

Wilson broke down in tears in front of the media on Tuesday. He got emotional when being asked about his family.

“I love them a lot. I have two little brothers and a mum and dad,” Wilson said through tears, per Hail Varsity. “That's the tough part about being here. I love them a lot and I miss them. They know this is what is best for me. I can still talk to them plenty over the phone.”

Freshman Husker punter Archie Wilson made the sacrifice to move away from family and to a new country to play college football. pic.twitter.com/LAoWgstrH9 — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) August 12, 2025

There is some good news though for the young punter. Wilson said his family is coming to visit him soon, and watch the first few Nebraska football games this season.

The young punter is getting rave reviews from his head coach, Matt Rhule.

“We’re gonna go to Arrowhead Stadium and play at eight o’clock at night with a kicker who can kick with both feet and kick all the kicks,” Rhule said, per Corn Nation.

Nebraska opens their 2025 season with a game against Cincinnati on August 28.

Nebraska football expects big things from Matt Rhule this season

Rhule is hoping his young punter can help his Cornhuskers team. Nebraska football is trying to build momentum after winning a bowl game to end the 2024 season. The Cornhuskers went to a bowl last year for the first time in almost a decade.

Rhule is in his third season coaching at Nebraska. During his other college stops, the head coach saw a season with at least 10 wins in his third year. That occurred at Temple, and Baylor. Nebraska football fans hope another successful campaign like that is in store for this year.

Nebraska has a talented young quarterback returning in Dylan Raiola. Raiola finished his freshman season in 2024 throwing for 2,819 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions.

The Cornhuskers finished their 2024 season with seven victories, including a bowl win over Boston College.