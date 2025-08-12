Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is undergoing thumb surgery ahead of the start of the regular season. However, the belief is that he'll be ready to go by the season opener against the Detroit Lions. In case he isn't ready to go, it sounds like backup Malik Willis feels confident he can run the offense in Love's place.

While talking with media members on Tuesday, the 26-year-old quarterback expressed how confident he feels about the Packers with or without Jordan Love, according to Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 news station in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Overall, Willis believes Green Bay will be fine without Love for a few days while the starting quarterback recovers from surgery.

“If this team can't handle one person being down for a couple days, then I think we're in more trouble than worrying about what I should do,” said Malik Willis. “I think that we should be mentally strong enough to go out here and do what we can to execute each play that's called… It's not a one-person game. It takes all 11 at all times. I know this position that we play gets a lot of added hype or added pressure. But it's not really about that. It's about going out, playing ball. All 11 working together.”

#Packers backup QB Malik Willis spoke to the media after we learned that Jordan Love is going through a procedure on his left thumb: "If this team can't handle one person being down for a couple days then I think we're in more trouble than worrying about what I should do." pic.twitter.com/qkKc7aWjKd — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 12, 2025

Malik Willis should get plenty of looks during the preseason, especially with Jordan Love undergoing thumb surgery. Willis, who was originally drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft, was traded to the Packers ahead of the 2024-25 season. He is entering the second year of his career as Love's backup in Green Bay.

Willis is extremely athletic and is more known for the plays he makes with his legs than his arm. However, he does have an absolute cannon, but lacks the accuracy to go with it. Either way, he is still a young quarterback in the league, and learning from head coach Matt LaFleur is huge for his development.

We should see Malik Willis in action on August 16 when the Packers take on the Indianapolis Colts in their second preseason game. It's an opportunity for Willis to show off his improvement and get a little more experience under his belt.