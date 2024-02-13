Mavericks star Luka Doncic was forced to exit Dallas' matchup against the Wizards.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited Monday's game in the third quarter against the Washington Wizards with an apparent injury. Doncic, who is dealing with a broken nose, was hit in the face on an opponent's drive to the basket. Fortunately, Doncic was able to return in the fourth quarter.

UPDATE: Doncic reportedly suffered a chin injury (chin laceration), per Underdog NBA. As aforementioned, though, he returned in the fourth quarter.

Dallas came back to beat the Wizards 112-104 on Monday. Despite his injury, Doncic scored 26 points with 15 assists and 13 rebounds.

The Mavericks will obviously monitor Luka Doncic's injury with caution. However, his stat line against the Wizards is a good sign for Dallas.. With just one more game until the NBA All-Star break, Doncic will have plenty of time to rest.

Luka Doncic's elite 2023-24 season with Mavericks

He's dealt with various injury concerns this year, but Luka is still performing at an MVP level. Doncic currently leads the NBA in points per game with 34.5. He's also recording 8.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists per outing. Doncic has been efficient with his shot as well, shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

At the moment, it appears that Luka Doncic and the Mavericks dodged a bullet. The question is whether or not Dallas can complete the comeback and defeat the Wizards. If they are able to emerge victorious, the Mavs will extend their winning streak to five games.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Luka Doncic's injury after the game.