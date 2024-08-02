While enjoying his summer break in Greece, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving didn't need a basketball court to demonstrate one of his many dribbling techniques to a few teenagers. The 10-time All-Star, who appeared to be showing some fans how he creates space off the dribble, is seen putting on a demonstration off the coast of Chania, Greece, in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video shows the teens practicing Irving's move towards the end, right after Kyrie walks off, which should be an unforgettable moment for the youngsters. Irving's name will inevitably enter the conversation when debating which NBA player has the best handles in the game. Those fans were learning footwork from one of the best, a dribbling savant displaying the best ways to angle themselves away from a defender before initially putting the ball on the floor.

Kyrie Irving welcomes Klay Thompson to Dallas

Kyrie Irving has plenty to look forward to next season, considering his friend and new teammate, four-time champion Klay Thompson, signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks. During the Mavs' introduction press conference, Thompson spoke about his friendship with Irving, the former Cleveland Cavalier whom Klay and the Warriors faced in four consecutive NBA Final series between 2015 and 2018.

“Kyrie and I are good friends. We came into the league together in 2011. We played on Team USA together twice. Obviously, we played against each other at the highest stages for many years. I've always been a fan of Ky's game. Guarding was hell, so it's nice to be on the other end of that for once and see other defenders get loose and get shook by him. That's going to be a good sight to see.”

Klay says watching Irving and the Mavericks lose 4-1 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals factored into his decision to come to Dallas. And after Thompson inked the deal with Mavs, Irving reached out.

“He actually was one of the first people to text me just how grateful he is to be here and how the city's embraced him, the organization's embraced him, especially after what he had to go through,” Thompson said. “I've known Ky for a long time, and he's been super down-to-earth ever since I met him. Just a very gracious person. For him to come here to embrace the city, embrace the role he has, just inspired me because they were so close to winning the whole thing, and I think we can help them get over that hump.”