Sneakerheads rejoice! On March 6, Kyrie Irving's first-ever signature shoe with Anta will be released. Officially named the “KAI 1,” Irving's shoe features graphics that revolve around his Native American Ancestry, per ESPN's Nick DePaula.
The KAI 1 will be available globally on Anta.com for $125.
Upon the announcement, many couldn't help but be amazed at the superstar's new sneaker.
Uncle Drew signed with the rapidly rising Chinese brand in June last year after being dropped by Nike following the guard's controversial tweet back in 2022. Before parting ways, Irving had a signature shoe line with Nike since 2014.
Now, a new chapter of basketball footwear is set to begin for the Dallas Mavericks guard…and Anta as a whole it seems. In addition to the signature shoes, Irving was also named the Chief Creative Officer of Anta as part of his deal. Other well-known ballers who are signed with Anta include Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward.
Irving's well-designed shoe very much complements his on-court abilities. As one of the best ball-handlers the NBA has ever seen, Kyrie's artistry is also seen on the hardwood. This season, the Mavericks star is averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Co-leading the team with Luka Doncic, Irving is one of the biggest reasons why Dallas has a winning record (33-24) at the moment. The Mavericks have won seven out of their last 10 outings and are within arms reach of the fifth, sixth and seventh seeds in the West (Mavs are currently eighth).
They'll be playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, and Kyrie Irving is expected by many to come up with dazzling highlight plays once again.