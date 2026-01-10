Anthony Davis is out for an indefinite period of time after sustaining a concerning hand injury that may require surgery. It's another notch to what's been a frustrating season for the Dallas Mavericks so far. However, before the club's game on Saturday, Davis got the fanbase buzzing after being seen in a sling.

The 32-year-old center had a sling and what appears to be a cast on his left arm during the Mavericks' shootaround. Anthony Davis was not shooting with his teammates in the clip, and seemed to be grabbing a ball with his healthy hand to pass to a teammate.

Anthony Davis was present in the Mavs’ shootaround today sporting a cast on his left forearm. (via @GrantAfseth)pic.twitter.com/cglF9q2WxO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Mavericks fans couldn't help but share their reactions to the 10-time All-Star wearing a sling. Many believe it's a sign he will undergo surgery, while others share how bad they feel for him. Additionally, other fans point out Davis' injury history over the years.

Mavs podcast host Kevin Gray Jr. claimed, “Yeah, Anthony Davis is gonna need surgery on that man; a sling?!?”

“I feel terrible for him, I really do. I don't care if he's a millionaire or whatever tf he's still human and he's had an absolute s*** year. ANYONE would be mentally down from all the bs he's gone through. Then you add in the fan vitriol, idk man s**** rough,” stated one individual.

Article Continues Below

This person said, “Dude needs a hyperbaric chamber lol.”

“Slings don't always indicate a larger issue; most of the time, they're used as a reminder of your injury to yourself and others. It's pretty standard procedure even for the smallest of hand injuries,” explained an optimistic fan.

Anthony Davis has played in 20 games for the Mavericks this season. In those contests, he is averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 27.0% from beyond the three-point line. But Dallas will have to fill the void for at least several weeks due to the injury situation.