Prior to the Chicago Bulls taking on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, Billy Donovan spoke to the press. During that time, he spoke highly of the Mavericks explosive rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, who's leading the Western Conference All-Star voting.

In summary, Donovan credited Flagg as the type of player who is a complete offensive weapon—in other words, being a “3-level” scorer.

“You watch game film on him,” he said. “I think for him, he shoots threes, he puts it on the floor, he can play in the pick and roll. He can play close to the basket, he's good in transition, and he's good on the glass. So I think, like anything else, he's a guy that can score on all three levels. So you certainly have to give attention to him when he's in off-ball screens, when he's in pick and rolls, or when he's driving to the ball to the basket with his size and athleticism.”

“As time goes on, you watch enough film, and you see it, you're able to, I don't want to say figure a player out, but you have a better feel for him. So those are the things that stand out.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan compliments Cooper Flagg as a player who can score at “all three levels” ⁦@ClutchPoints⁩ pic.twitter.com/VUwQc3IIJu — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) January 10, 2026

The Bulls enter Saturday with a 17-20 record, while the Mavericks are 14-24. Meanwhile. Flagg is averaging 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. The Bulls missed their chance to draft Flagg out of Duke in last summer's NBA Draft.

Ultimately, they lost the coin flip tiebreaker to the Mavericks, who ended up taking Flagg as the No. 1 pick.