The Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 in their season opener. Luka Doncic led with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, and Klay Thompson shined in his Mavericks debut. He finished with 22 points, including six threes, seven rebounds, and three steals, while one of his new teammates thoroughly enjoys the four-time champion's range. With Thompson already deep in his bag, Doncic set him up for another three early in the fourth quarter before making his back up the floor beaming confidently.

Luka knew Thompson's three would find the bottom of the net in the video clip that's gone viral via Instagram.

Talking towards the TNT broadcast booth was a nice touch to the five-time All-Star's flex in the final frame of the Mavericks' first win of the 2024-25 season.

Klay Thompson excited over his Mavericks debut

The Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks are focused on heading back to the Finals in 2025 and started getting back into the swing of things independently as a team weeks before the NBA's training camp. After Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic says Klay Thompson makes life easier for him, Thompson says the same about Luka, one of his new teammates.

During his postgame interview, Thompson talked about his impressive debut.

“Couldn't ask for a better start. Sharing the floor with Kyrie [Irving], Luka [Doncic], and the rest of the guys… I feel great,” Thompson said after the win. “Blue is my favorite color, and Mavs blue looks good on me.”

Thompson was asked about the play and what it was like to play alongside Doncic in their regular-season debut.

“Luka makes the game easier for not just myself but everybody in this arena,” Thompson added. “The crowd that he commands, his passing ability is second to none, and I'm here to help him try to be one of the greatest. So, we know it's his team. The show runs through him. But it takes a whole squad to get to the goal where we want to go.

Perhaps those extended weeks of working Thompson into the fold gave the Mavs the head start they sought.