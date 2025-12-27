VJ Edgecombe had an excellent dunking highlight during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Edgecombe is making significant progress through his rookie campaign in the NBA. He had a minor injury that made miss the Dec. 23 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, but he made his return to the court after the Christmas holiday.

Edgecombe didn't miss a beat to start the contest. His highlight took place two minutes into the first quarter as he forced a steal from Chicago and went on the fast break to throw down the two-handed dunk.

VJ Edgecombe steal and SLAM 😤

How VJ Edgecombe, 76ers played 1st half against Bulls

It was an impressive highlight for VJ Edgecombe to have, shining as a rookie in the NBA while the 76ers lead 52-49 at halftime.

Both teams have traded blows throughout the first 24 minutes of regulation. Chicago had a 30-28 lead after the first quarter before Philadelphia responded with a 24-19 edge in the second period.

Free throws and rebounding have made a solid difference in the matchup so far. The 76ers have the edge in both categories by making 11 free throws and securing 29 rebounds. The Bulls trail in both areas after converting just five shots at the line and grabbing 24 rebounds.

Two players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia throughout the first half. Joel Embiid led the way with 16 points and three rebounds on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Tyrese Maxey came next with 12 points and four rebounds, Dominick Barlow had six points and four rebounds, while Jared McCain provided six points and two rebounds.

Following their matchup against the Bulls, the 76ers will prepare for their next contest. They remain on the road as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 28 at 3;30 p.m. ET.