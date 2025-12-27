Dave Portnoy is always going to pour it on thick when it comes to the University of Michigan. The man pontificates on the Wolverines like no other, which is a big reason why FOX Sports is now in business with Barstool Sports. But he is turning it up a notch following the news that Kyle Whittingham will be his Alma mater's new football head coach. The entrepreneur had sky-high praise for the hire in an NSFW social media post.

“We are so f*****g back I don't even know what to do about it,” Portnoy exclaimed. “Listen, I was a little worried about this Michigan coaching search, not gonna lie. ‘I hope we know what we're doing. I hope these guys in charge, I don't even know who that is, but I hope we have a plan because time's a ticking and I'm getting nervous.' And then what happened… Kyle Whittingham from Utah. One of the greatest coaches in the history of college football.

“This isn't just rebuilding, restarting. This is the beginning of a dynasty. The Michigan ethos, the Michigan Man mantra, it's back.”

Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham and just like that the kings of college football are back on top! What a spectacular hire! I can’t wait to get my hands on some big nasty Samoans! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iXX8ZH000k — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 26, 2025

Portnoy was not finished extolling Whittingham, using his forthcoming arrival in Ann Arbor to knock down other Power Four schools.

“I got to be honest. Never been prouder to be a Michigan Man,” he posted on X. “The way we conducted this coaching search is just top class stuff. So many schools (LSU) have no morals and will recruit active coaches. We could have stolen {Kalen} Deboar or {Kenny} Dillingham. But it’s not the right thing to do. It’s not the Michigan Man thing to do. At Michigan we waited for a coach who was free and clear. It’s still about the kids. It’s still about doing things the right way. The Michigan Man way. Very proud.”

The renowned internet troll/ultra-homer is making sure he leaves no hyperbole in his holster, as he welcomes in this new era of Michigan football. Whittingham stepped down earlier in December after leading the Utes for 22 seasons. He helped the program stay in strong standing following Urban Meyer's two-year stint in Salt Lake City, guiding Utah to two Pac-12 championships, eight double-digit win campaigns and two Rose Bowl appearances.

Under Whittingham's helm, this squad remained a fixture in the AP top-25 rankings. Now, he will have far more resources at his disposal, as he tries to reestablish the Wolverines as a punishing, lunch-pale force in the Big Ten Conference. Following the Sherrone Moore scandal, Michigan covets stability and credible leadership. The two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year checks those boxes.

Just ask Dave Portnoy. He will sing the man's praises until the 2026 season opener. Theatrics aside, there is good reason to be intrigued about what Kyle Whittingham can do with Big Blue.