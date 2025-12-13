The New Orleans Pelicans provided a key injury update on forward Zion Williamson as they prepare for a road matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. Williamson practiced Saturday and will be listed as questionable to play, marking a potential step toward his return as the Pelicans look to build momentum following a much-needed win.

Pelicans writer Jim Eichenhofer reported the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, after practice.

“James Borrego said Zion Williamson practiced today and will be listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game at Chicago,” Eichenhofer wrote.

Williamson, 25, has been sidelined since Nov. 29 after sustaining a Grade 2 right hip adductor strain. His last appearance came in New Orleans’ 104–96 loss to the Golden State Warriors, a game in which he finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He shot 8-for-16 from the field and converted nine of 10 free throws while logging 31 minutes.

In his sixth NBA season, the former No. 1 overall pick has appeared in 10 games and remains one of the Pelicans’ most productive players when available. Williamson is averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field and 72.3% from the free-throw line across 30.9 minutes per contest.

Pelicans prepare for Bulls with Zion Williamson's availability in focus

New Orleans enters Sunday’s matchup at 4–22 after snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 143–120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. The Pelicans’ offensive outburst against Portland marked one of their most complete performances of the season and offered a glimpse of the consistency the team has sought during a difficult start.

Sunday’s game against Chicago begins a brief road stint before New Orleans returns home. The Bulls enter the matchup at 10–14 and continue to hover around the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Pelicans’ schedule tightens following the trip to Chicago. New Orleans will return home to open a three-game homestand next Thursday against the Houston Rockets, who enter the week with a 16–6 record. The upcoming stretch places added importance on Williamson’s status as the team looks to stabilize its rotation and build continuity.

Williamson’s availability will be determined closer to tipoff, but his return would provide a significant boost for a Pelicans lineup that has struggled to stay intact due to injuries. As New Orleans attempts to gain traction after its recent win, Williamson’s progress remains a central storyline heading into Sunday night’s matchup.