Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a lot of success during the 2023-24 campaign, but it will ultimately be remembered for their crushing defeat in the 2024 NBA Finals at the hands of the Boston Celtics. But now that they have made it that close to the top of the mountain, Doncic and the rest of the Mavs will be quite motivated to find their way back.

In what is seemingly becoming a yearly event, though, concerns have recently flared up regarding Doncic's weight ahead of the new season. However, some recent photos of Doncic should put those concerns to rest, as the superstar guard looks to be in fantastic shape as he continues to prepare for Dallas' 2024-25 campaign.

Luka Doncic looking to lead Mavericks back to NBA Finals in 2025

If there's been one flaw in Doncic's game early on in his career, it's been that he has struggled with his stamina and his fitness. He has reported to training camp out of shape in the past, which leads fans to be overly anxious about his weight over the offseason. Those concerns flared up once again, but hopefully, these pictures that appear to show Doncic in great shape will alleviate them.

At this point, there's very little reason to doubt that Doncic will show up and ball out for the Mavericks this upcoming season. He is fresh off another wildly impressive campaign last year (33.9 PPG, 9.8 APG, 9.2 RPG, 48.7 FG%) that saw him lead the league in scoring, while earning his fifth-straight All-Star Game selection and first-team All-NBA honor.

As long as Doncic continues to play at an MVP-caliber level for the Mavericks, they will have a shot to be a championship contender again like they were last season. The Slovenian star has a strong supporting cast, led by fellow star guard Kyrie Irving, which should allow him to continue to put up massive numbers on a nightly basis for Dallas.

Those numbers won't mean much if the Mavericks can't find a way to win a title, though, as that is clearly their overarching goal for the new season. Doncic being in good shape for the start of the year would surely help them in their efforts to achieve that goal, and while there were some well-founded concerns recently, these pictures should help show fans that he is intent on being ready to go for the 2024-25 season.