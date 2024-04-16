DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are preparing to battle the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Nico Harrison and the Mavs made some key trade deadline acquisitions which helped to spark a strong second half of the season, while head coach Jason Kidd has done an impressive job of managing the rotations over the past couple of months. Of course, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the charge on the court for this Mavs team.
There was a time when the Mavs star-studded duo had no shortage of critics. There was an idea floating around that the two would not be able to find success alongside one another. Those critics continued to make their point after Dallas missed the playoffs during the 2022-23 season following the Irving trade.
But Luka and Kyrie entered the 2023-24 campaign with confidence. They were prepared to lead Dallas for a full season. Kyrie dealt with some injury trouble early in the year, but there is no question that Doncic and Irving have silenced those critics for most of this year.
So when did Doncic know that the partnership was going to work?
Luka Doncic says he “knew since the beginning” that his partnership with Kyrie Irving would work.
“I knew since the beginning… it’s Kyrie Irving,” Doncic told reporters on Tuesday after practice. “Everybody knows how he can play basketball. I knew since the beginning.”
Doncic also praised Irving's 2023-24 season and expressed confidence in his co-star ahead of the playoffs.
“He's always on a mission,” Doncic said of Irving. “He's been playing amazing… On the court, off the court he's helping a lot of guys. He's talking to us. So he's been a great addition since last year.”
The Irving-Doncic duo
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA. They are poised to help the Mavs make a deep playoff run.
Of course, the Clippers feature no shortage of star-power either with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden on the roster. The Mavericks and Clippers have battled before in the playoffs, so this projects to be a great series.
But when it comes to the Mavs star duo, there are still some critics. Doncic and Irving both know that winning is how you silence doubters, so that is what they both plan on doing. And Doncic believes that Irving will be the difference-maker against the Clippers.
“We have Kai,” Doncic responded when asked what is different this time about going head-to-head in the playoffs with the Clippers.
Kyrie Irving's first full season with Mavericks
Irving was traded to Dallas before the 2022-23 deadline. The Mavs never found their groove and ultimately missed the postseason.
In 2023-24, Irving was able to enter the season with the Mavericks. He surely felt more comfortable heading into the 2023-24 campaign.
He was limited to 58 games played due to injuries, but he performed well while on the floor. Overall, Irving averaged 25.6 points per game on 49.7 percent field goal and 41.1 percent three-point shooting. The Mavs star also recorded 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 steals per outing.
Irving's performance was especially impressive considering the fact that Doncic, who is an MVP candidate, is his teammate. The two found a way to share the ball and co-exist alongside one another.
Now, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are preparing for their first postseason together as teammates.