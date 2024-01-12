Mavericks' Kyrie Irving explains how it feels to beat Knicks so much

It is easy to over-analyze some statistical phenomenons. There is not always an explanation for why an athlete elevates his game against a specific opponent. Sometimes, coincidences just occur. Though, it is hard to believe that Kyrie Irving doesn't bring it up a notch when he faces the New York Knicks. The star guard brutalized them again on Thursday night, en route to a 128-124 Dallas Mavericks' victory.

Irving scored 44 points on magnificent 15-of-26 shooting, treating the American Airlines Center to an electric performance with teammate Luka Doncic unavailable (right ankle sprain). He also had 10 assists, including a crucial one to Josh Green in the final 30 seconds to thwart a furious Knickerbockers comeback (trailed by 20 points in fourth quarter).

The former NBA champion improves to 17-2 in his last 19 games against New York, winning eight in a row, per Hoop Muse. He spoke on the level of motivation he feels when playing the Knicks.

“I’ve always said I love beating the Knicks but it’s just another team on our schedule man,” Irving said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “When I was in Brooklyn, it was definitely high intensity and they were right down the street.”

The admission makes sense and is somewhat refreshing to hear. Rivalries should be an integral component of sports, especially in a high-octane atmosphere like New York. Although his hunger to devour the Knicks has diminished since being traded to the Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving still clearly loves this matchup.

He and Dallas (23-16), which was also boosted by Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 32 points, overcome Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle to snap New York's five-game winning streak (22-16). The Mavs stay at home for Saturday's game versus another team Irving has done plenty of damage against, the New Orleans Pelicans.