Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban blasted the NBA during Sunday’s All-Star Game for its marketing throughout the star-studded event. While many have responded to the association’s new tournament-style format, including Mavs guard Kyrie Irving endorsing a potential 1-on-1 All-Star tournament, Cuban criticized the NBA for its marketing.

Cuban ripped the association on his Bluesky.

“NBA marketing is embarrassing. It’s like they hired 3 agencies and a team of MBAs and had them pitch to a committee that has been there 25 years,” Cuban said.

While it’s difficult to pinpoint the specifics to which Mavericks' Mark Cuban is referring, many have criticized the NBA’s 20-minute break before its final matchup in this year’s All-Star Game’s first-ever tournament-style format. The successful businessman’s criticism comes when his Mavericks have been under fire for their shocking blockbuster trade involving Luka Doncic heading to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Mavs fans protested outside the American Airlines Arena, demanding Mavericks president Nico Harrison sell the team. NBA analyst and former All-Star Jalen Rose called for Mavericks owners to sell it. Making matters worse, Davis sustained a non-contact injury. He suffered a left adductor strain and could miss up to one month.

Kyrie Irving on potential 1-on-1 All-Star tournament

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, who replaced the injured Anthony Davis in this year’s All-Star Game, revealed an eye-opening take on a potential 1-on-1 All-Star tournament. When a reporter asked Irving how he would feel about a possible NBA 1-on-1 tournament, even at All-Star Weekend, he wasn’t opposed to it. However, Kyrie believes it would have to be broadcasted differently than how the All-Star Game is presented.

Irving spoke to Fox Sports 1’s Rachel Nichols.

“I’m open to it,” Irving said. “Yeah, when there’s smoke, there’s fire. That’s been that fire with 1-on-1.”

There’s no telling if Irving is suggesting this potential 1-on-1 All-Star tournament to replace the league’s All-Star Game or if it’s an additional event for stars to partake in. But would All-Stars partake without the fear of embarrassment?

“I don’t think anybody’s embarrassed,” Irving added. “I just think that there has to be an appreciation there first of what you do because you got to commentate it a little differently than you do 5-on-5. There’s an appreciation for seeing a one-view, one matchup that I think goes beyond what the traditional space is now.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Irving’s comments pick up steam or resonate with other NBA players.