The 2025 season has been disappointing for the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore is 8-8 heading into the final week of the regular season. The Ravens absolutely need to beat the Steelers on Sunday or else they will miss the playoffs. If that happens, more changes could be coming to the organization.

ESPN's Adam Schefter declared that the situation between John Harbaugh and the Ravens is “up in the air” per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Schefter argued that there should be more conversation about Harbaugh's future in Baltimore than around Mike Tomlin's future in Pittsburgh.

“While everyone's been focused on Mike Tomlin, the coach that people really should be focusing in on in [the AFC North] is the Baltimore Ravens' John Harbaugh,” Schefter said on Sunday. “That seems to be a situation right now that's up in the air. Where both sides will meet and discuss, after the season, what they want to do and what direction they want to go.”

Harbaugh is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL at 18 years. He is a mainstay in Baltimore, but his job could be in danger after a disastrous start to the 2025 season.

Schefter ended up “leaning to safe” with Harbaugh, effectively predicting that he will return to the Ravens for the 2026 season. However, any conversations that happen after the season could impact that possibility.

Ravens facing must-win Week 18 matchup against Steelers

Perhaps the outcome of Baltimore's final game of the season could impact Harbaugh's future with the Ravens.

The Ravens are gearing up for a “win or go home” game against the Steelers in Week 18. The winning team will secure the AFC North division title, and with it home-field advantage during the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the losing team will be eliminated from playoff contention and their season will be over.

Baltimore is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2021 if they lose this game. Before 2021, the Ravens had not missed the postseason since 2007.

Ravens fans can expect the team to give it everything they have in Week 18. If they fail, who knows what happens next in Baltimore.

Ravens at Steelers kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.