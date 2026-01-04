On Saturday evening, the Seattle Seahawks clinched the number one seed in the NFC and a bye in the first round of the playoffs with a comfortable 13-3 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks went into this game knowing that the winner would earn the coveted first seed in both the NFC West division and the conference as a whole, and they put together a dominant defensive performance to finish the season at 14-3.

While it wasn't an eye-popping offensive game from the Rams, Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp still made some plays down the stretch to hold off any thought of a 49ers comeback, and after the game, Kupp got 100% real about Darnold's game.

“His ability to extend plays with his legs has been so huge for us,” Kupp said, per Michael Silver of The Athletic. “Tonight, he was a quarterback, the embodiment of what a quarterback needs to be.”

The Seahawks will now get to sit back and relax next week and watch their competition in the NFC duke it out to decide who will be visiting them in the second round of the playoffs later this month.

It's been a dominant season overall for Seattle, which came into the 2025 campaign viewed as a possible playoff team, but with few predicting they would come close to the 14 win total that they accomplished on the season.

Last year, Darnold experienced similar regular season success as a member of the Minnesota Vikings before flaming out in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, and he will hope to avoid a similar postseason fate this time around with Seattle.

In any case, the Seahawks will next take the field on the weekend of January 17 for their divisional round matchup, with a plethora of possibilities as to who will be their opponent for that game.