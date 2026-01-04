On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants' 2025 season will come to a merciful end with a game against the Dallas Cowboys at home. The Giants currently sit at 3-13 on the season, and although there have been some flashes in the pan from some of their younger players, the 2025 season has still altogether been a disaster for New York.

One source of entertainment for the Giants this year has been backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who was added to the quarterback room along with Jaxson Dart and Russell Wilson over the offseason, and has made a couple of starts for New York this year due to injuries.

Recently, Giants legendary Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning celebrated his 45th birthday, and Winston made sure to give him an epic rendition of “Happy Birthday” during an appearance on the “Manningcast” of ESPN's broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers game on Saturday night.

Jameis Winston sang Eli Manning a remix of "Happy Birthday" 🔥🎂 Watch the ManningCast on ESPN2 and the ESPN App 🏈 @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/S3Si9gUknK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2026

Winson has long been known for his charismatic personality, and that has not wavered one bit during his time with New York this year.

Still, despite those good vibes, it's otherwise been a rough season for the Giants, who fired head coach Brian Daboll in early November and have suffered some truly epic fourth-quarter meltdowns this year, including a particularly gruesome blown lead to the Denver Broncos.

There is some hope in the form of some of the younger players on the Giants roster, including Dart, Cam Skattebo, and Malik Nabers, although injury concerns for all three have started to pile up this year, with many pleading with Dart to play a more cautious style of football moving forward.

In any case, the Giants and Cowboys are slated to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from New Jersey, and then the offseason will begin.