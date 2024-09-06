The Dallas Mavericks made a special announcement regarding their new TV contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season. While Luka Doncic enjoyed his trip overseas before rejoining his teammates for an off-season minicamp, Mavericks TV reached a new multi-year deal with TEGNA. This media company will allow fans in North Texas to tune into games for free, partnering with WFAA Ch.8 and KMPX Ch. 29, enabling telecasts to reach over 3.1 million households.

The Mavs announced the new deal on their X, formerly Twitter account.

For fans living in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan and surrounding areas, a free digital TV antenna gives fans access to the 15 games that will air on WFAA Ch. 8 and KMPX Ch. 29 for all non-exclusive nationally televised games.

Luka Doncic looks ready for the Mavericks' 2024-25 campaign

After losing to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, all eyes will be on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks next season to see how they'll bounce back as returning Western Conference champions. Off-season moves such as signing Klay Thompson undoubtedly strengthen Dallas' offense, but seeing how Doncic responds from a physique standpoint is destined to be a storyline for the All-NBA star.

It's a narrative that reemerged amidst his Finals series against the Celtics. Boston constantly forced Doncic to defend its stars, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, in open spaces off switches that exposed Luka's inconsistent defense. He looked gassed at times, and when he fouled out of the Mavs' 106-99 loss in Game 3, the national media said he wasn't in shape.

However, a recent photo of Doncic on a basketball court has surfaced online to spell concerns.

Plus, Doncic and the Mavs are reportedly conducting off-season workouts in Los Angeles, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Everything I heard about the mini-camp was that the on-court stuff was great, but maybe the off-court stuff was even better, and I could see why that would be kind of the rumble going around about it because it is, you know, it is becoming more common in the NBA,” Stein wrote. “But I don't know that too many Mavs teams of the past had 15 guys getting together in LA in August. And having some bonding time off the floor. The two players who are not based in the U.S. were not there, but from what I'm told pretty much everyone else was there.”

The Mavs will open their preseason schedule against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 7.