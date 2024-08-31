Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic's athletic skillset extends beyond the basketball court. Doncic, alongside Orlando Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero, showed off his soccer skills at an overseas event in China when Banchero lobbed a basketball toward Doncic, who headed the ball off the backboard before playing keep-up and headed the ball into the hoop.

The video of the impressive move went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Doncic and Banchero are currently touring China as representatives of the Jordan brand. NBA stars like Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum and New Orleans Pelicans' star Zion Williamson are also on the Jordan tour with Doncic and Banchero.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks hosted an off-season mini-camp

When Luka Doncic reports to the Mavericks training camp next month, his All-Star running mate Kyrie Irving will be available in preparation for the upcoming season. Irving and the Mavs are reportedly conducting off-season workouts in Los Angeles, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Everything I heard about the mini-camp was that the on-court stuff was great, but maybe the off-court stuff was even better, and I could see why that would be kind of the rumble going around about it because it is, you know, it is becoming more common in the NBA,” Stein wrote. “But I don't know that too many Mavs teams of the past had 15 guys getting together in LA in August. And having some bonding time off the floor. The two players who are not based in the U.S. were not there, but from what I'm told pretty much everyone else was there.”

Irving, who underwent off-season surgery to repair his broken left hand, was limited throughout Mavs' mini-camp, but did participate throughout.

“Kyrie Irving we know in July had the surgery on his left hand. But Kyrie, I'm told, was there throughout. He's very limited in what he can do,” Stein wrote. “At this point, he's not been cleared yet for full 5-on-5 hoop. But, basically what I've been told is he remains on course to be cleared in time for training camp. So, I don't thnk there's any concern there. And of course, it's in L.A., so Southern California native Klay Thompson is going to be there.”

All in all, it's an encouraging start to 2024-25 for the Western Conference champions.

“From everything I was told, a lot of gym time, a lot of bonding activities.

The Mavs will host the Memphis Grizzlies in their preseason opener on October 7.