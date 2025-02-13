DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Golden State Warriors by a final score of 111-107 on Wednesday night despite the team's concerning amount of injuries. PJ Washington is among the injured Mavericks, as he is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided a Washington update ahead of Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

“Hope (of Washington playing before the All-Star break) is not there, so let's go with let's see after the break,” Kidd told reporters.

Washington has been listed as questionable to play before each of the Mavericks' past two games. He was ultimately ruled out for both contests, though. Barring unforeseen circumstances, it appears that Washington will not play on Thursday either.

It remains to be seen when exactly Washington will return. The All-Star break will provide important rest not just for Washington, but for the team. If there is any team that could use a break right now, it is the Mavs given all of their injuries.

Dallas has four centers who are currently unable to play due to injuries. Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell are all out, and their injury timelines are all fairly uncertain.

The fact that the Mavs found a way to win on Wednesday is especially impressive given their lack of centers. Kyrie Irving led the way with 42 points in the victory. Klay Thompson and Max Christie both added 17 points as well. Christie has impressed since joining the Mavs via the Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic-led trade.

The Mavericks' final game before the All-Star break is against the Miami Heat. They will be short-handed once again, but perhaps they will still find a way to win.

PJ Washington, though, is seemingly unlikely to play in the Heat-Mavericks game on Thursday night. Tip-off for the contest is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.