Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors is a certainty in the 2024 offseason but his next home has yet to be decided. The reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks are one of the teams in pursuit. For Thompson to join an up-and-coming contender after feeling subbed by Golden State would be a great move for the former All-Star.

One of the teams Thompson was reportedly scheduled to meet with, the Philadelphia 76ers, doesn’t seem like a destination now after landing Paul George. But that opens up the chance to join the Los Angeles Clippers, who have some contracts they could use in a sign-and-trade. The Los Angeles Lakers also have that capability and LeBron James is seemingly playing a part in the recruiting efforts for his former Finals foe.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes explained on NBATV that the Mavericks are the front runner for Thompson and how their style of play around Luka Doncic makes it an appealing destination.

“If there is a front runner, I’m going to say it’s the Dallas Mavericks,” the NBA insider said. “He is very intrigued by that situation where he can be a guy that can fit in with what they do well as far as Kyie, Luka penetrating, drawing the defense, getting guys open shots.

But also, the Dallas Mavericks' offensive schemes, it needs a little bit of a tinkering. When you add Klay Thompson, a guy who moves around…their offense is pretty stagnant. You know Luka is gonna have the ball for a majority of the shot clock. When it’s Kyrie's turn, he's gonna do the same thing. Now with Klay Thompson, you can experiment and go outside of the norm of what it's been for them offensively. That will be a good fit for him so front runner, as of right now, I'd say the Dallas Mavericks.”

Mavericks looking to sign Klay Thompson in free agency

The Mavericks have already added some intriguing talents on the wing this offseason by trading for Quentin Grimes and signing Naji Marshall. What those two additions show, as does the pursuit of Thompson, is that the Mavs want to make the talent around their stars less dependent on getting fed shots without the ability to make more out of them. Dallas made it to the finals because of the shooting and lob-finishing targets around Doncic and Irving but the offense became too dependent on those too for the team’s own good.

Thompson may not be someone who will take a lot of ball-handling/playmaking duties away from the Mavericks' stars but his ability to fly off of screens and hit shots on the move from all over the arc will, as Haynes pointed out, adds a new wrinkle. Thompson isn’t the stud he was on defense anymore but he should still be fine on that end for the time being. Having other great athletes on the wing will help immensely.

The Lakers would be a good fit for a similar reason, too. James' playmaking would help set Thompson up for shots and with new head coach JJ Redick, Thompson will surely have more of a chance to get plays drawn up to get him open. Their selection of Dalton Knecht in the draft shows their desire to add movement shooting. The Clippers have James Harden's playmaking and Kawhi Leonard's scoring/defense to make the fit with Thompson good, too.

Klay Thompson's 3-and-D style of play makes him a good fit in a variety of schemes. He now has his chance to team up with new superstars as he continues his career.