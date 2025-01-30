ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Mavericks are playing great basketball right now, while the Pistons need to bounce back after a recent losing streak. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Mavericks are playing well despite Luka Doncic's injury. They have a 26-22 record and have won two straight games entering this matchup. Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving will be spotlighted in this game, and Doncic will be out. They are both playing well this season and will try to deal with the injuries and get the win in this matchup against the Pistons.

The Pistons look much better than last year but are still inconsistent. They have a 23-24 record and have lost three straight. Cade Cunningham has been great but has even more pressure with Jaden Ivey injured. Cunningham makes this team go and might be the best player in this game. The Pistons are in desperate need of getting a big win to finally get back on track.

Here are the Mavericks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Pistons Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -112

Detroit Pistons: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks are a great offensive team but have been battered by injuries. They are 10th in scoring with 115.9 points per game, seventh in field-goal percentage (48%), and ninth in three-point percentage (37.3%). Eight different Mavericks average more than double digits in scoring, proving how balanced this unit is.

Kyrie Irving is the lynchpin of this offense and has even more pressure on him, with Doncic still sidelined and dealing with his injury. Irving averages 24.2 points per game and is the assist leader with 4.9 per game. The team as a whole averages 25.3 assists per game. The balance on offense is why the Mavericks will score consistently against the Pistons. Trust Irving to engineer the offense well with PJ Washington and Klay Thompson in this game.

The Maverick's defense has been solid this year but has also been hampered by injuries. They are 14th in scoring defense at 112.6 points per game, seventh in field-goal defense at 45.4%, and 19th in three-point defense at 36.2%. PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford are the biggest keys down low and on the glass because Doncic and Lively II are injured.

Washington is the rebounding leader with 8.2 per game, and then Gafford is the leader in blocks with 1.8 per game. The on-ball defense has also taken a step back without Doncic. Irving and Washington are the leaders in steals, with each tied for the team lead at 1.2 per game. The injuries to Lively and Doncic specifically hamper this defense, but they have the depth to match up well enough against the Detroit offense.

Detroit's defense has also taken a giant step forward after being at the bottom of the barrel, but it needs to improve because it is still inconsistent. It is 17th in points allowed, at 113.5 points per game, 17th in field-goal percentage, at 46.7%, and 26th in three-point percentage, with 37.3% from behind the arc.

Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart's frontcourt has been great on defense. Duren leads the team in rebounding with 9.9 per game, while Stewart leads the way in blocks with 1.3 per game. Regarding on-ball defense, Ausar Thompson is the best defender on the Pistons and leads the team with 1.5 steals per game. The Pistons are set up for some success in this game because of the injuries that Dallas is dealing with and the fact that the game is at home.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

This season, the Pistons' offense has taken a leap from awful to middle of the pack. They are 16th in scoring at 111.9 points per game, 14th from the field at 46.7% from the field, and 11th from behind the arc at 36.2%. Six Pistons are averaging over double digits this season.

Cade Cunningham has been the best player on this offense as the leader in scoring and assists. Cunningham averages 25 points per game and 9.3 assists per game. With Jaden Ivey injured, Cunningham has even more pressure on him on this side of the court. Malik Beasley is a wildcard on this offense and someone to watch that can fill the void against a tough but injured Mavericks defense.

Final Mavericks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are playing well without Luka Doncic and should continue their winning streak into this matchup. The Pistons, on the other hand, are spiraling, having lost three straight and not looking good. The Mavericks have the best player in this game, Kyrie Irving, and they have more depth, thanks to PJ Washington and Klay Thompson. On offense, the Pistons only have Cade Cunningham. The Mavericks will win and cover on the road against the Pistons.

Final Mavericks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -1 (-108)