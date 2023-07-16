After the Dallas Mavericks re-signed Kyrie Irving this offseason in NBA free agency, their No. 1 task became surrounding Irving and Luka Doncic with a supporting cast capable of contending in the Western Conference. The Mavs had a somewhat busy free agency and apparently they aren't done with their offseason moves yet as they have reportedly been looking to move reserve center JaVale McGee. One of the better moves the Mavs made in free agency was bringing back sharpshooter Seth Curry who played for the team during the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons. But his third go-round with the team has a bit of a catch. Seth Curry's contract has a non-guaranteed second year as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Seth Curry’s two-year, $8 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks is non-guaranteed in the second year of the deal, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 15, 2023

This will be Seth Curry's tenth season in the NBA so maybe that played a factor in the Mavs giving him a non-guaranteed second year in his contract. It's just a little surprising for a vet like him to not have the entirety of his contract fully guaranteed. Curry has been one of the NBA's top three-point shooters and he brings a skillset the Mavs need.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season Curry played for the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 9.2 points per game, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists on splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and a career-high 92.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 61 games including seven starts at a little over 19 minutes per game.

Curry has also suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers.