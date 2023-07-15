15-year veteran JaVale McGee is more than likely on his way out of D-Town, as Mavs former Director of Basketball Development Brian Dameris dishes on the future of the big man amid the Dallas Mavericks' roster retool.

“JaVale's not in the Mavericks plans,” Dameris tells ESPN beat reporter Tim MacMahon on the Howdy Partners with Tim MacMahon podcast. “He won't be on the roster to start the season. He's either gonna be included in a trade or stretch-and-waived.”

The move is expected to happen prior to training camp, according to The Athletic insider Tim Cato.

McGee, now 35-years-old, signed a three-year, $17.2 million contract with the Mavericks last offseason.

Since being drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2008, McGee has played for seven other NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Golden State Warriors. Despite being one of the better athletes and shot-blockers at 7-foot-0 and 270 pounds, McGee's offensive approach and basketball IQ was often questioned, leading to his journeyman status.

However, during his time with the Warriors, McGee revitalized his career and revamped his reputation. He accomplished this by playing a simple rim-running and shot-blocking role, winning back-to-back NBA championship in 2017 and 2018.

McGee then joined the Lakers. Playing a similar role as to the one he had with the Warriors, the man dubbed as ‘The Great Adventure' won his third NBA championship in 2020.

It remains to be seen where JaVale McGee goes from here if he isn't traded. However, considering his time with both the Lakers and the Warriors and their need for center depth, a return to California could be in his future.