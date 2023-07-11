As more information comes out about the three-year, $126 million contract that veteran guard Kyrie Irving signed to stay on with the Dallas Mavericks, HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto reports that his contract also includes a 15 percent trade kicker.

With $42 million in annual earnings an already hefty price to pay and teams becoming increasingly conscious of their financial obligations, this is a deal that would make it even more difficult for the Mavs to trade him if they were ever motivated to.

To that point, though most would like for Irving's time with Dallas to work out — for the benefit of perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic if nothing else — there's always the possibility that it doesn't based on his past history.

Though seemingly genuine in his desires to stay with or lead a team, Irving is now playing for his fourth franchise, and has left a negative taste in the mouth of each. Whether one believes his motivations to be misconstrued or his character to be unfairly criticized, the fact remains that until Irving proves he can be an at least somewhat unproblematic All-Star, he'll be mentioned in trade rumors.

Less though now perhaps, given that he has a player option for the 2025-26 season and would be paid $48.3 million per season if traded.

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, the Mavs have added myriad pieces that should complement the duo of Irving and Doncic defensively, just as they desired. Chief among them recently acquired forward Grant Williams and rookie center Dereck Lively II, both of whom could be in Dallas's starting lineup by the end of the season.