Derrick Rose’s bold Christian Wood prophecy that Luka Doncic, Mavs hope comes true

When Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood was still in Detroit alongside Derrick Rose, the veteran point guard predicted that the big man will be an All-Star in three years. Wood is now heading into the third year since Rose made that prediction, and he is more than ready to make that a reality.

Wood shared the story on Twitter, promising Rose that he is going to prove him right this 2022-23 campaign.

When I was with @drose in Detroit he came up to me and told me ima be an all star in 3 years .. it’s the 3rd year since then 👀 ima prove him right . #motivation — 35 (@Chriswood_5) September 7, 2022

That is certainly something that Mavs fans would want to hear, especially after a season that the team got so close to making it to the NBA Finals.

With the Mavs losing Jalen Brunson this offseason as well, they will definitely need another player to step up. Clearly, Christian Wood is embracing that challenge.

Dallas’ big man woes were exposed during the Finals against the Golden State Warriors, so there is no doubt that Wood–who arrived in the Big D via trade from the Houston Rockets–will play an integral part in the Mavs’ offense and defense.

Luka Doncic has bee the team’s lone star over the past few years. Sure the team got Kristaps Porzingis, but he wasn’t really the same All-Star forward as he was before and his partnership with Doncic simply didn’t work.

If Wood can evolve into a high-impact All-Star, he could definitely unleash the untapped potential of the Mavs. Of course that is easier said than done in the ultra-competitive West, but Dallas has every reason to be optimistic.

Should Wood achieve his goal of becoming an All-Star, we’ll be the first ones to thank Derrick Rose.