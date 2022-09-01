Dirk Nowitzki soaking in love during German jersey retirement brings all the feels

Back in January, Dirk Nowitzki saw the Dallas Mavericks retire his legendary No.41. Almost a year later, the legend is getting to enjoy another ceremony dedicated to his brilliance. The German National Team retired Dirk’s No. 14 on Thursday in front of a packed house and as you can see, the future Hall of Famer is feeling all the love.

Dirk Nowitzki is feeling the love as the MVP chants pour in🔥pic.twitter.com/UXtClOpSPg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 1, 2022

Magical moment for Dirk Nowitzki as he recieves the highest honor by the German Basketball Federation in retiring his number 🔥pic.twitter.com/fzHI4flydV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 1, 2022

Talk about a ceremony! Dirk Nowitzki couldn’t help but get teary-eyed as MVP chants rained down. After all, he’s easily the best basketball player Germany has ever seen, starting his career at DJK Wurzburg before going to the NBA in 1998.

The Mavs icon led Germany to a bronze medal at the 2002 FIBA World Championship and a silver at the 2005 Eurobasket. Of course, he won numerous individual awards during his time with Germany as well. Dirk Nowitzki is the third highest leading scorer in Eurobasket history, too.

A fitting tribute to an absolute legend not only for the Mavs, but an entire nation that is mostly known for soccer. Dirk’s epic career has given hope to many kids across Germany who dream of playing professional basketball. That’s honestly what it’s all about.

Also, Luka Doncic had some fun with this Dirk poster:

Luka Doncic always keeping things entertaining 🤣 (via lukadoncic/IG) pic.twitter.com/JOByCWQbSq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 1, 2022

Nowitzki is often seen at Mavs games dapping up Doncic, who is the next best thing in Dallas since Dirk. Whether he can match what the German has accomplished remains to be seen, but the Slovenian Sniper is well on his way to doing so.

Congratulations Dirk Nowitzki, it’s well deserved.