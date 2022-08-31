‘Dude’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer’: Jalen Brunson brushes aside question about challenges playing with Luka Doncic

Jalen Brunson decided to leave the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic this offseason to play for the New York Knicks. But that doesn’t mean that Brunson still doesn’t have love for his former teammate.

Brunson came through with some massive praise for Doncic on USA Today’s Sports Seriously. When show host Mackenzie Salmon asked Brunson if there were any difficulties when playing with Doncic and his heliocentric style of play, the former Mavs guard had nothing but good things to say.

“It wasn’t really difficult because you knew what it was. Luka is such a great talent,” Jalen Brunson said of Luka Doncic. “He can do anything on the court…I think, for me, I kind of figured out how to play with him ’cause he’s so dominant. He knows how to play the game, he knows how to help his team win…I truly loved playing with him because we were in a position to win every night, because of him…I’ve said this numerous times and I’ll continue to say it until I speak it into existence; That dude is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Brunson is undoubtedly right that Doncic is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He is well on course to be one of the best players in all of basketball for over a decade. In fact, Doncic would probably be a Hall of Famer even if he retired right now. The Basketball Hall of Fame takes all forms of professional basketball into account and Doncic’s non-NBA resume features championships and MVP awards across numerous tournaments and leagues. His next accolade could be an NBA MVP award this season.

While Brunson moves on from the future HOFer and to the Knicks to try to lead them back to the postseason, Doncic will look to lead the Mavs back to the Western Conference Finals.