FanDuel has already put up its early odds for the 2022-23 Most Valuable Player race and unsurprisingly, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is atop the list yet again. The 23-year-old has emerged as the odds-on favorite to take home the title this coming season as the bookmakers predict another breakout campaign for the Slovenian.

Three months before the start of the regular season and Doncic currently stands with +500 odds to be named as the best player in the league in 2022-23. Last season, Luka put up averages of 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.2 steals, while also connecting on a career-best 3.1 triples per game. More importantly, Luka Doncic led the Mavs to a 52-win season, en route to booking the fourth spot in the Western Conference. Dallas went all the way to the West Finals, but were outdueled by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Coming in right behind Doncic is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetoounmpo, who has been given +550 odds to win his third MVP trophy in five years. Coming in third is Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76er with +700 odds. Embiid came second in the race this past season, having been edged out by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who incidentally, isn’t even part of the list despite winning back-to-back MVP titles.

Rounding out the Top 4 is Kevin Durant, who has been pegged with +1000 odds to bag his second MVP trophy. KD’s situation is quite fluid right now, though, with trade rumors running rampant. It wouldn’t be surprising if his odds change depending on where he ends up playing this coming campaign.