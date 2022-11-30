Published November 30, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Luka Doncic put on yet another show on Tuesday night as the Dallas Mavericks took down the defending champions Golden State Warriors in what turned out to be a real nail-biter. Doncic led the way again for the Mavs, dropping a 40-point triple-double all over Stephen Curry and Co.

We’re running out of superlatives to describe Luka Doncic, but Tuesday night’s epic performance demands even more praise. This is especially after you realize that Doncic is now closing in on Dirk Nowitzki’s GOAT status for the Mavs.

After his 41-point explosion against the Warriors, Luka now has the same number of 40-point games as the great Dirk Nowitzki:

Luka Doncic is 23 years old. Dirk Nowitzki played 20 years, all for the Mavs, and is the NBA’s 6th all time leading scorer. Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki now have the same number of career 40 point games!!! Doesn’t seem possible, but it is. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 30, 2022

Yes, you read that right. Doncic has now tied Dirk in terms of the number of career 40-point games they’ve had in their respective careers. The most mind-blowing part about all this is that Nowitzki did it in 20 seasons, while Luka is just in his fifth year in the NBA. This man is just 23 years old! Let that sink in for a bit.

Mavs fans have a lot of love for Dirk Nowitzki, and he will likely be No. 1 in their hearts for all eternity. However, you have to say that if there was one man who’s capable of supplanting Dirk as the Mavs GOAT, then it has to be Luka Doncic.

Tuesday night’s performance was a clear testament to this notion as Doncic unleashed his full wrath on another GOAT in Stephen Curry. The best part about all this is that Luka Doncic is just getting started.