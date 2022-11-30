Published November 30, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Tuesday night produced quite a spectacle between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors. It was a matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA today, but there’s also no denying that fans and pundits alike were looking forward to the individual battle between Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

It was the Mavs who escaped with a 116-113 victory over the defending champs. Luka Doncic also won the battle over Curry, once again proving that he just loves playing against the GOAT shooter.

If you need proof of this notion then just consider the fact that Doncic currently holds the highest scoring average in NBA history when facing off against the great Stephen Curry. He dropped another 41 points all over Steph and the Warriors on Tuesday as the young Mavs superstar flexed his muscle on the former back-to-back league MVP:

Luka magic was in full effect tonight as the Mavericks outdueled Steph Curry and the Warriors. After tonight's 41-point performance, Doncic has averaged 32 PPG in 15 career games against Curry, the most of any player in the NBA (regular season and playoffs). pic.twitter.com/1wWxLMjorc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 30, 2022

Doncic finished the game with a mind-blowing 41-point triple-double, amassing 12 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals, a block, and four triples in the Mavs win. Curry wasn’t bad himself, going for 32 points on five treys, but his heroics clearly wasn’t enough on this particular evening.

It also so happens that this was Luka’s eighth 40-point triple-double, which makes him just the fourth player in NBA history to achieve such a tremendous feat:

Luka Doncic became the 4th player in NBA history to record 8+ 40-point triple-doubles in the win over the Warriors 🔥 41 points 14-of-27 FG

12 rebounds 4-of-9 3PT

12 assists 9-of-15 FT

4 steals

1 block pic.twitter.com/h6vUBt7f70 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 30, 2022

Does all this mean that Luka Doncic has Steph’s number? It’s hard to say. However, what cannot be denied is that Doncic loves playing in these big games. The All-Star point guard is at his best when the lights are brightest, and Stephen Curry and Co. were a first-hand witness to this on Tuesday night.