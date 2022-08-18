‘It’s insane’: Mark Cuban teases secret Luka Doncic move to be unveiled next season

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban just got the whole fanbase hyped up with his latest update on Luka Doncic.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Cuban teased that the Mavs superstar is working on a new move that even got him excited. Unfortunately, he refused to give further details on the move and just told everyone to watch out for it come the 2022-23 campaign.

“I don’t want to jinx somebody, but if you see something, you’re going ‘Where the hell did that come from,’ you’ll know that’s what it was,” Cuban told Rooks before confirming that it is indeed a new move.

When asked what he would want Luka to add to his game, Cuban said that the secret shot he’s talking about is number one because “it’s insane.” However, he also expects the Slovenian guard to start utilizing the backboard more since its use is becoming more frequent in the NBA.

“Two things. That move that will not be disclosed, and I think he’s gonna learn how to use the backboard. I think that’s gonna be a thing in the NBA, where you see guys who are athletic throwing the ball off the backboard and finishing with the dunk, but I think strategically you’re gonna see it added into the NBA. I think Luka is going to benefit–hopefully will benefit,” Cuban added.

🚨 Mark Cuban said Luka Doncic is working on a secret move to debut next season!!! what do y’all think it is??? 👀 pic.twitter.com/7NA3DL7Wpz — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 17, 2022

It’s certainly interesting to see what new weapon or move Luka Doncic will show next season. Since it’s coming directly from Mark Cuban, who also teased about the Mavs star working on his left-hand finishing before, fans can be assured that it’s from a trustworthy source.

Cuban did a great job not going into detail about the move, though. Now, fans just have to wait and see until the season starts to see Doncic’s new weapon.