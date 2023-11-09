Jason Kidd shared a blunt message after the Mavs' loss to the Raptors that drew a response from Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, losing 127-116. Head coach Jason Kidd shared a blunt message with the team following the loss, a message that Kyrie Irving revealed, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“When you have your head coach calling you soft, you got to take that personally and take that as a challenge,” Irving said.

Kidd apparently called the Mavs “soft.” Irving believes Dallas will use that as a challenge to play a more aggressive brand of basketball moving forward.

Overall, the Mavs have exceeded expectations so far during the 2023-24 season. Dallas holds a 6-2 record up to this point, and they appear to be a contender. With that being said, Jason Kidd understands what it takes to win in the NBA.

He wants his team to be prepared for a deep playoff run. Surrendering 27 points to the Raptors doesn't exactly scream, “championship contender.” Defense has been the primary issue for the Mavs in recent seasons, something Dallas will need to improve upon.

Jason Kidd leading Mavs

Kidd has enjoyed a strong coaching career.

His first head coaching gig came in 2013-14 with the Brooklyn Nets. He led the Nets to a winning record and ended up joining the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014-15.

After four years in Milwaukee, Kidd accepted an assistant coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent two years in LA before taking over head coaching duties for the Mavs ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Kidd's first season in Dallas was a success. The Mavs won 52 games and made a deep postseason run. Although they fell short of reaching the NBA Finals, Dallas fans were excited about the future with Luka Doncic leading the roster.

The Mavs struggled in 2022-23 despite acquiring Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline. They missed the postseason and it became clear some form of change was needed.

Dallas attempted to upgrade their defense during this past offseason, acquiring players such as Grant Williams. In the end though, this is a team that relies on their Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving-led offense.

Kidd's mixed results in Dallas so far will give him motivation to do everything he can to lead the Mavs to the playoffs this season. Perhaps his blunt message following the loss to the Raptors will spark a winning streak.