Luka Doncic is out of this world. The Dallas Mavericks star balled out during their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic dropped an absurd 49 points on ridiculously efficient shooting (16-for-25 from the field and 9-for-14 on three-point shots). He added 10 rebounds and seven assists for good measure. Some of the shots he made were just… absurd.

Doncic's performance left the entire stadium flabbergasted. That includes the Mavs star's own coach, Jason Kidd. After the game, Kidd called Luka's performance the “Luka Special”. Kidd also revealed that Doncic apparently practices shots similar to his crazy one-hand three in practice, per Brad Townsend.

After an awesome start to his 2023-24 season, Luka Doncic somehow one-upped himself in his second game. After dropping a 33-point triple-double against the Spurs in his first game, the Mavs star somehow was even better. Doncic was much more efficient from the field while still being able to distribute the rock well.

The highlight of Doncic's performance was his fourth-quarter masterclass. With the Nets knocking on the Mavs' door in the fourth, Doncic nailed four huge threes in the fourth, each coming at varying levels of difficulty. The final three that Doncic nailed was an absurd one-hand off-balance three to beat the shot clock, essentially ending the game.

After a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season, the Mavs' campaign this year is starting off on the right foot. Doncic has fans thinking about a potential MVP season. After coming oh-so-close to the Finals a few years ago, can the Mavs finally break through with their star duo?