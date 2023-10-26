Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic stole Victor Wembanyama's thunder with a clutch dagger to ice the game in their season opener on Wednesday.

In his typical style, the Mavs star also had a message for Spurs fans hoping to see their team rally for the season-opening win: “I'm here.”

Luka Doncic the dagger three: "I'm here." pic.twitter.com/IVz57wINsF — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 26, 2023

Luke Doncic most certainly was “there.” In addition to silencing the San Antonio crowd, he led the Mavs with a 33-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Mavs' 126-119 win.

Amazingly, Doncic wasn't even a sure thing to play in this game, only getting cleared to play earlier Wednesday after being listed as questionable. Doncic has been dealing with a left calf injury throughout the preseason. Fortunately for NBA fans, the much-hyped matchup against fellow European star Victor Wembanyama was able to take place.

The pressure is on Doncic and the Mavs to make noise this season after several disappointing exits in the NBA postseason and missing the playoffs entirely in 2022-23 with a 38-44 record. The NBA's Western Conference is a difficult landscape this 2023-24, as the power balance seems to have leveled out in the West. Aside from the Portland Trail Blazers, it's difficult to identify any Western Conference teams that have clearly gotten worse.

The Mavs hope that a full season of Kyrie Irving, plus the additions of rookie Dereck Lively II and their sign-and-trade acquisition of the versatile Grant Williams will be the difference makers in a push for the playoffs.

But if Doncic keeps putting up performances like this, he may be able to get the Mavs to the postseason on his own. The NBA world deserves to see moments like this in April and May, not just in October.