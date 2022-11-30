Published November 30, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Upon his recent signing, new Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker reiterates that he is healthy and ready to contribute.

Walker, an 11-year NBA veteran, signed with the Mavericks on Tuesday. While he is not yet ready to step onto the court, he appears to feel that he can help elevate this Mavericks backcourt.

On Wednesday, Kemba Walker took the time to speak on his current health.

Via Dallas News Reporter Callie Caplan:

Kemba Walker on his health: “I feel really good, to be honest. I’m not just saying that. I know I haven’t played in a while, but I feel good. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a very long time. I really took my time and made sure I felt better before I really started ramping [up].”

Injuries and poor production have limited Walker over the past few seasons. After his 2020-21 season ended early due to a knee injury, Walker joined the New York Knicks. He played just 37 games with the team before the two sides decided to go their separate ways.

Kemba Walker, a four-time all-star, recorded 11.6 PPG, 3.5 APG, and 3.0 RPG while shooting .403 from the field last season.

The Mavericks themselves are in need of depth in the backcourt. Led by star Luka Doncic, they currently sit at 10-10 on the season. Much of their success has come directly from Doncic, who is averaging 33.5 PPG, 8.6 APG, and 8.8 RPG over 19 games.

If Kemba Walker can come in and produce, the Mavericks could get some much-needed help in the backcourt.