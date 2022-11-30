Published November 30, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kemba Walker is ready to get to work after signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

The 32-year-old NBA veteran didn’t hide his excitement to join the Mavs, as he finally found a home after basically being banished by the New York Knicks and sent to the Detroit Pistons who didn’t want him as well. In an interview while attending the team’s Tuesday game against the Golden State Warriors, Walker appeared to be in good spirits as he told the team and the fan base that he is ready to play.

Walker also emphasized that his body is feeling good despite the fact that it’s been quite a while since he played NBA basketball. He has struggled with injuries in the past year, and sure enough, the Mavs are concerned about his conditioning since he hasn’t featured in an official game for months.

Kemba Walker is excited and "ready to get started" with the @dallasmavs! pic.twitter.com/1CW7UKyuXA — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2022

Kemba Walker is not expected to immediately suit up for the Mavs as they look to get him back in game shape first before putting him on the court. Nonetheless, it is certainly good news that Walker is feeling good physically and mentally. With that, it might not take long for the Dallas faithful to see him in action.

While Walker isn’t a franchise-altering signing, he remains a solid veteran who can provide the Mavs with some much-needed scoring, playmaking and veteran presence.

It’s unknown when he’ll make his Mavs debut, but the wait shouldn’t be that long.