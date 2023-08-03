The Dallas Mavericks' acquisition of Kyrie Irving raised eyebrows during the NBA Trade Deadline. A lot of fans were unsure of the production that Uncle Drew would bring to the squad. Moreover, his fit with Luka Doncic was also an issue as they are both ball-heavy guards that operate a lot in isolation plays. The doubters were proven right in the Mavs' end-of-the-season collapse as the team did not make the playoffs. Although, things may change as the season nears and Kendrick Perkins bought into the duo's stocks early.

Kendrick Perkins has been quite a polarizing figure due to his takes on-screen. Some fans hate him for his opinions while others love the entertainment he brings into the league. Regardless, his take on the Mavs' duo will have Dallas fans excited for the future success of the squad. He unveiled his expectations in his latest statement on ESPN's NBA Today.

“A motivated Kyrie Irving that's ready to prove the world wrong with a skinny Luka [Doncic], I'm looking at Kyrie Irving to be an All-NBA caliber player this season,” Perkins said.

Luka Doncic is starting to shape up into his more agile form while preparing for the FIBA World Cup. He even notched a triple-double against Greece in a pocket tournament. On the other hand, Kyrie Irving has been working on his shooting and handles during the offseason. All of these look like good signs for a team that aims to make a run for the Larry O'Brien trophy come next year.

Are you buying into their stocks before the season starts?