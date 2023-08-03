Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been focusing on his strength and conditioning this offseason, and by the looks of it, his work is paying off.

In an exhibition game as part of their preparation for the FIBA World Cup, Doncic and the Slovenian national team played Greece on Wednesday. While it's a friendly, the Mavs star looked nowhere near that part when he took an opponent down with his bully ball. Making matters even more surprising, he even gave his fallen rival a nasty staredown before draining his floater.

Savage Luka indeed!

Of course it sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy. Nothing is more dangerous than a fit and well-conditioned Luka Doncic. And clearly, he's in the right mentality as he tries to lead Slovenia to FIBA World Cup gold.

Mavs supporters and basketball fans in general couldn't help but be in awe and predict a big year for Doncic, not only in FIBA but also in the 2023-24 NBA season.

“Jesus Christ, Luka just murdered this man,” a hyped fan commented. Another one said, “Luka that's so petty… But I'll allow it on the court lol.”

“He lost weight but strength is still there,” a Twitter user added.

A fourth fan shared, “Luka! It is only August 2 and I’m ready for Mavs basketball.”

Some fans also see an MVP season coming for Doncic, and rightfully so. “MVP all in,” another supporter shared.

Doncic has gone viral this offseason because he's incredible transformation. He was already lethal when he's not in top shape, so imagine what he can do more with an improved strength and physique. His play against Greece is just a preview of what's to come, and sure enough, his fans couldn't wait to see more.