Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is not playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, but he once did suit up in the red, white and blue. However, Irving apparently wanted to play for Australia before Mike Krzyzewski eventually convinced him to play for Team USA, reports NBL.com's Dan Woods.

“I consider myself an international player even though I played on Team USA. A lot of my peers laugh at me when I bring it up and some fans may not agree, but I was born in Australia. Team USA asked me to play for them when I was 17 or 18 … I wanted to play for Australia, but it just didn't happen. Coach K (Former Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski) wasn't going to let that happen either.”

It makes sense that Irving was ultimately convinced to play for Team USA given his connection with Coach K at Duke. Despite being born in Australia, Irving grew up in the United States and is a United States citizen, so playing with Coach K at the helm was pretty much written in stone.

Irving is not playing in the FIBA World Cup, but it would come as no surprise to see him suit up for the next Olympics. There is a chance that he could play for Australia as well, although that is less likely to happen.

