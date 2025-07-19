Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks secured a high-level prospect in the quarterback class, landing the commitment of Landon Duckworth.

Duckworth announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Friday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Growing up in Jackson, Ala., he chose the Gamecocks over Auburn.

He highlights himself as a four-star quarterback with a 94 score on 247Sports. He ranks as the third-best player from the state of Alabama, the sixth-best quarterback in the 2026 class, and the 51st-best player in the country.

“Dynamic dual-threat signal caller with rare physical tools that might eventually need two hands for all the rings that he has collected while in high school. Made-to-order for a modern spread attack with his quick release and zone-read talent. Ball placement can be a bit erratic when looking to target the intermediate parts of the field, but makes up for the spotty accuracy with his legs and agility as he can exit the pocket and create chunk plays,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins said.

“Enters senior year with a 33-5 record as a starter and has shown year-over-year improvement in key statistical categories. Saturday success likely to hinge on his ability to progress as a game manager and find a rhythm while playing in a structured environment, but has a chance to emerge as a real difference-maker at the Power Four level with his escapability and creativity as both a passer and runner.”

What's next for Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for the future, especially when LaNorris Sellers leaves the program. Landing the commitment of Landon Duckworth is proof they are getting the best available talent at the quarterback spot.

Beamer has been the Gamecocks' head coach since 2021, his first head coaching gig at the collegiate level. He's been solid so far, having a 29-22 record after four seasons.

Last season saw him have his best performance yet. He led South Carolina to a 9-4 record throughout 2024, going 5-3 in SEC Play. They weren't able to end it with bowl game title, losing 21-17 to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Citrus Bowl.