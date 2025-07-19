2024 didn't go as Alabama football would have hoped or expected, as the Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff after a disappointing 9-3 regular season. However, despite the relative lack of team success, Kalen DeBoer and company found their next superstar in wide receiver Ryan Williams.

Williams merged as one of the best wideouts in college football as a true freshman a year ago, making incredible catch after incredible catch on the outside. He became a household name during Alabama's epic win over Georgia early in the season, where he made an incredible catch and run for the game-winning touchdown to save the Crimson Tide from blowing a huge lead.

Now, Williams is getting the NIL recognition that he earned with his play on the field. Ahead of his sophomore season, he has signed an NIL deal with Nike, according to On3 Sports.

Williams released a statement via press release after the deal was announced.

“Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field,” Williams said. “Family has always been a huge part of who I am. When I had the opportunity to join the Nike family, I knew I had to just do it.”

Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith took the college football world by storm as two of the most talented receivers to ever touch the gridiron at this level. As a result, both earned a spot on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26.

The Alabama native's production tailed off a bit near the end of the season as quarterback Jalen Milroe lost some of his rhythm, but he still caught 48 balls for 865 yards and eight touchdowns while being the focal point of the scouting report week in and week out during the back half of the season.

While the quarterback battle between Ty Simpson and Keelon Russell is still not completely decided, the winner (likely Simpson at this point) will have a true number one receiver to throw to with Williams on the outside.