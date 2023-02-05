The Dallas Mavericks just traded for Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Now, Luka Doncic and the fans will not have to wait for long to see him in Mavs uniform and in action.

According to the latest updates, Irving is set to arrive in Dallas on Monday and get his physical done after. He is expected to make his debut with the team on Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Kyrie Irving is expected to arrive for a physical on Monday in Dallas and travel to make his Mavericks debut vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday (10 PM ET, ESPN), source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2023

Interestingly, Luka Doncic is expected to make his return from heel injury on the same day as well. Doncic missed Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors and has been ruled out for Monday against the Utah Jazz.

With that said, there is a great possibility that Doncic and Irving play together for the first time against the Clippers. That will definitely be a good test for the new-look Mavs, especially since they have always struggled against the Clips as a team aside from Doncic.

Fans will also get a great view on how Doncic and Irving will fit together, which is the concern of many considering that both players are ball-dominant. Not to mention the erratic behavior of Irving and his on- and off-court antics.

The Mavs sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple picks to the Nets in exchange for Irving. The team certainly lost depth in the deal, so all Dallas faithful are praying that the gamble they took on the veteran playmaker pays off.