Devin Booker and Luka Doncic stole the show at the end of Sunday’s hard-fought encounter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. Right before the game ended, the two superstars got into it in what turned out to be an intense face-to-face confrontation. Apparently, what was not caught by the broadcast camera was Kyrie Irving also getting in on the action.

Doncic and Booker were quickly separated after their scuffle. As Booker made his way to the opposite side of the court, Kyrie was caught on video exchanging words with the Suns star:

Kyrie Irving was not a fan of Devin Booker’s late-game antics with Luka Doncic and let him hear it 👀 pic.twitter.com/TzDb3Fhao8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 5, 2023

We have no idea what was said between the pair, but it is clear that Kyrie wasn’t happy. It wouldn’t be surprising if he came to the defense of Doncic, who himself just had a nose-to-nose with the Suns shooting guard. Irving was very animated too and he obviously had a few things to say to Booker.

Amid the brouhaha was Kevin Durant just standing and watching his buddy getting into it with KD’s new Suns teammate. He just looked on like an impartial spectator that didn’t know which side to take. He’s obviously extremely close to Kyrie Irving, and these two are brothers for life despite their not-so-ideal parting of the ways with the Brooklyn Nets. However, given that he is now he’s on the same side as Devin Booker, KD also has an obligation to stand up for his teammate. Not to worry Suns fans, Kevin Durant is going to get the hang of this sooner rather than later.