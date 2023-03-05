Luka Doncic just couldn’t help himself. The Dallas Maverick superstar just had to go nose-to-nose with Devin Booker right before Sunday’s intense matchup against the Phoenix Suns ended. Apparently, Doncic did not like what he heard from Booker, and so the Mavs All-Star decided to tell him right to his face.

After the game, Booker himself revealed that he wasn’t even talking to Doncic at that point in time. Apparently, the Suns star was having a discussion with the referee. Luka still didn’t appreciate Booker’s antics, leading to an intense moment between the pair.

For his part, Doncic admits that there’s no bad blood between himself and his Suns counterpart. However, he did send out a savage request to Booker for their next encounter:

“It’s a competitive game. It’s all good. Next time, just don’t wait until there’s three seconds left to talk,” Doncic said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Luka Doncic just stoked the fire of his already intense personal rivalry with Devin Booker. You can now be sure that all eyes will be on this pair when they face each other again on the court — even more so than they were in the past.

Unfortunately, Sunday’s matchup was the final regular-season meeting between the Mavs and the Suns. With their 130-126 win on Sunday, the Suns have now tied the season series against Dallas, 2-2.

Then again, there are always the playoffs. At this point, NBA fans everywhere are definitely hoping to see a rematch series between these two star-studded teams come the postseason.