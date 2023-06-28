There are few more controversial figures in the NBA than Kyrie Irving. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks superstar is making headlines again. The good news is that there's no scandal this time around. The bad news for Mavs fans is that they are now in danger of losing their enigmatic point guard in NBA free agency.

Another star who has been making waves of late is Fred VanVleet, who like Kyrie, has emerged as a highly-coveted free agent. The Toronto Raptors are hoping to retain the services of the 29-year-old, but at the end of the day, it's going to be FVV's decision to make.

VanVleet recently shared his thoughts on Irving's rather colorful history. In particular, the Raptors guard spoke about Kyrie's relationship with the media and how he's pretty much been painted as a bad guy:

“If you peel back the layers of every player in the NBA, I’m sure you’ll find some opinions that wouldn’t mesh with what the rest of the world wants to see,” said VanVleet, via Ric Bucher of Fox Sports. “Now, Kyrie speaks on them more frequently than anybody else, but once we get deeper and deeper into what people think and feel about every little thing, you’ll find some friction there. I think that’s probably what it is with him.”

Don't get him wrong. Fred VanVleet isn't claiming that Kyrie is innocent. In fact, even FVV admits that Irving has had his fair share of indecision. His actions after said incidents sometimes even make them worse:

“He’s been in a lot of headlines the last few years,” VanVleet said. “He’s certainly made some mistakes, but that’s for him to deal with. Once you get caught up in that mainstream media wave, it’s a whirlwind. If you don’t climb your way out by doing or saying what they want you to do or say, the hole just keeps getting deeper and deeper. He rebelled a little bit against that.”

Love him or hate him, what you can't deny about Kyrie Irving is that he's a true hooper. He's one of the best players of his generation, and he's out to prove the same again this coming season and beyond.