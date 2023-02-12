The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Sacramento Kings 133-128 in overtime on Saturday, losing the first game Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving took the floor as teammates.

Both played well against the Kings, combining for 55 points and 12 assists on just 41 shot attempts in an early glimpse of Dallas’ sky-high offensive potential with another elite ball handler and shot-maker next to Doncic. But Dallas failed to come away with the win regardless, Doncic’s missed step-back three with 13 seconds left squandering his team’s final opportunity to tie the score on a single possession.

After the game, Doncic—who went scoreless in the fourth quarter and overtime save a subsequent layup with a win out of reach—lamented not passing the ball to Irving as the Mavericks could’ve tied, instead settling for a tough look from deep as he was struggling.

“It’s my bad,” Doncic said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Should have gave it back to Ky. For me, it’s still a learning process. But for sure, I should have gave it back. He was really hot down the stretch, so that was on me for sure.”

Irving, by contrast, scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, keeping his new team in touch with the Kings despite its struggles to string together stops. Still, he balked at the chance to criticize Doncic’s overtime decision-making on the postgame podium, noting a one-on-one look for either of the Mavericks’ All-Stars with the game hanging in the balance is a “great shot.”

“Either way, it was going to be a great shot, him shooting it or me shooting it,” Irving said. “No pressure in terms of ‘give me the ball’ in that situation if he feels confident enough to take the shot…If he would have passed it to me, it may be a different result, maybe not. But the what-ifs don’t matter.”

Dallas is now 2-1 since acquiring Irving via trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week, beating the LA Clippers and Kings as Doncic rested a heel injury. Needless to say, the more court time they get together, the more dangerous Doncic, Irving and the Mavericks will be in the clutch over the regular season’s remainder and into the playoffs.