Kyrie Irving’s first two games with the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t have gone much better. Now it’s time to see how he fits alongside Luka Doncic.

After missing the last week of play due to a heel injury, Doncic will return to the floor on Saturday for his team’s game against the Sacramento Kings, giving both the Mavericks and basketball world at large a highly anticipated first look at a one-two punch that could be among the league’s best.

Irving was officially acquired by Dallas on Monday in a stunning trade that sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and two second-rounders to the Nets. He’d requested a trade from Brooklyn just three days earlier, a strategic move coming shortly before the trade deadline after contract extension negotiations with the Nets front office fell apart.

Irving was on the floor for the Mavericks on Wednesday night, leading his new team to a convincing road win over the full-strength LA Clippers with 24 points, four rebounds and five assists. He dropped 25 points and 10 assists in another impressive victory at Sacramento on Friday, Dallas’ third straight win overall.

A candid, casual Doncic on Friday openly called the Phoenix Suns Western Conference favorites after Kevin Durant joined Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton in the desert following Irving’s trade to the Mavericks. Asked if he still believes Dallas has a chance out West with Irving in the fold, though, Doncic made clear he remains confident despite Phoenix pushing all its chips in for a title.

“Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season,” he said.

We’ll start finding out just how good the Mavericks will be with Irving as Doncic’s co-star on Saturday against the Kings.